Weekend To Do List: Art and multicultural festivals and an annual plant sale

Weekend To Do List: Plant fair, chalk and multicultural festival

Discover your inner artist, pick up some plants for your garden and celebrate different cultures this weekend at events across Massachusetts.

Sharon Chalk Art Festival

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, head to Sharon Town Hall for live music, lawn games, food, face painting, bubbles and more. All ages can display their artistic talents creating masterpieces on the pavement. Attendees are encouraged to register online first but walk-up participants are still welcome.

When: Sunday, May 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Sharon Town Hall, 90 S. Main St., Sharon

Cost: Free to participate, items available for purchase

Click here for more information and to register

First Parish's Plant and Craft Fair in Bedford

Celebrate spring with a plant fair in Bedford on Saturday at the First Parish's Plant and Craft Fair. The 69th annual event includes artists, food, music, kids' activities, baby animals and of course, plans for your spring garden. Head to the Town Common from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

When: Saturday, May 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Bedford Common, 75 Great Rd., Bedford

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

Quincy Multicultural Festival

It's a multicultural festival in Quincy on Saturday! From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., enjoy an afternoon of culture, community and connection at Pageant Field. With live performances, cultural exhibits, family activities, music, dancing and food, it's a day the whole family can enjoy.

When: Saturday, May 17 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Pageant Field, 1 Merrymount Pkwy., Quincy (If it rains, the event will be relocated to North Quincy High School at 316 Hancock St. in North Quincy)

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information