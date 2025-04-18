Weekend To Do List: Events for school vacation week in Massachusetts

There's a lot going on this weekend in Massachusetts, including Marathon Monday, Easter and school vacation week kicking off! There is plenty of activities and events to attend this weekend!

Paul Revere Day in Boston

The Revere Hotel in Boston is being transformed to honor the man himself, Paul Revere, and his historic ride. On Friday night, get in on a free colonial celebration with live music, specially curated drinks, hands-on activities and even reenactors on site to guide guests through the historical moments that shaped our country. Take pictures with a 10-foot Paul Revere sculpture and wear your best colonial outfit! It's an educational and fun to celebrate from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

When: Friday, April 18 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: The Revere Hotel, 200 Stuart Street, Boston

Cost: Free admission

Click here for more information

Franklin Park Zoo School Vacation Week in Boston

It's officially April school vacation week and the Franklin Park Zoo is hosting special events all week long to keep kids busy. The Franklin Farm and Petting Zoo will make its return, experts will host daily educational chats and Tuesday will feature an array of celebrations for World Tapir Day, including prizes and giveaways. It all starts at 9 a.m. each day!

When: Saturday, April 19 through Sunday, April 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Franklin Park Zoo, 1 Franklin Park Road, Boston

Cost: Members $70, non-members $80

Click here for more information and to register

Mini Masters in Lynnfield

The Masters may be over but how about a kid-friendly Mini Masters event in Lynnfield? MarketStreet's green has been transformed into a mini golf mecca for school vacation week, decked out for the littlest pros. The whole family can put their skills to the test from April 21 to 27 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Play costs $7 and the proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro North.

When: Monday, April 21 through Sunday, April 27, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: MarketStreet, 600 Market Street, Lynnfield

Cost: $7 to play, proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro North

Click here for more information