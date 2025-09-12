Weekend To Do List: annual Somerville block party, fall-themed market and outdoor concert

Weekend To Do List: Enjoy the last weekends of summer with outdoor music, markets and more

Summer is winding down, so why not spend one of the last weekends of the season at an annual Somerville block party, an outdoor festival with free music, or embrace autumn with a fall-themed sip and stroll?

Assembly Row Riverfest in Somerville

Riverfest returns Saturday with local performances and its annual fireworks display over the Mystic River. On Saturday, the annual block party will feature live music, pickleball and volleyball, an artisan market and bounce houses the kids will love too. The fest takes place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

When: Saturday, Sept. 13, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Assembly Row, 355 Artisan Way, Somerville

Cost: Items available for purchase

Harvest Sip and Stroll in Middleboro

Head to Middleboro for a harvest sip and stroll. With 80 vendors, music, lots of fall finds, local food and more, enjoy tasty drinks while doing some shopping. The event takes place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Town Hall lawn.

When: Saturday, Sept. 13, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Middleboro Town Hall lawn, 10 Nickerson Ave., Middleboro

Cost: Items available for purchase

Norfolk County Recovery Fest in Braintree

It's the Norfolk County Recovery Fest this weekend to honor September as National Recovery Month. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the free concert features headliner Justin Clancy and other musical acts along with food, games, comedy and even a zip line. Don't miss it at the Braintree Public Safety Complex!

When: Saturday, Sept. 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Braintree Public Safety Complex, 2015 Washington St., Braintree

Cost: Free

