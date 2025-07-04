Weekend To Do List: Fourth of July celebrations around Greater Boston

Weekend To Do List: Quincy 400, kids eat free and Boston Celtic Music Festival

Weekend To Do List: Quincy 400, kids eat free and Boston Celtic Music Festival

Weekend To Do List: Quincy 400, kids eat free and Boston Celtic Music Festival

It's the Fourth of July Weekend and there's lots of celebrations in Greater Boston!

Quincy 400 Maritime Festival

Quincy has its 400 Maritime Festival all weekend long at Marina Bay, celebrating the city's 400th anniversary. Enjoy live entertainment, boat displays, sand sculptures, food, fire performers, face painting and more. Shop at Marina Bay and stroll the boardwalk for the perfect Fourth of July Weekend. The summer amusement kicks off Friday and lasts through Sunday.

When: Friday, July 4 from 2 p.m. 9 p.m.; Saturday, July 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, July 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Marina Bay Boardwalk, 305 Victory Rd., Quincy

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

Kids Eat Free at Rail Trail Flatbread Co. in Milford and Hudson

Celebrate the fourth with some free food for he kids from Sunday to Sunday in Milford and Hudson. Rail Trail Flatbread Co. is treating the little ones to free meals so the entire family can have some fun this fourth. The tasty deal is on site only!

When: Saturday, July 5 and Sunday, July 6 from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: 223 Main St., Milford and 33 Main St., Hudson

Cost: Free for kids 12 and under

Click here for more information

Summer Boston Celtic Music Festival

The Summer Boston Celtic Music Festival celebrates Greater Boston's rich Irish and Celtic music traditions with local musicians at Harvard Square. With both free and ticketed performances, it's a beloved annual tradition that kicks off inside Club Passim on Sunday at 2 p.m.

When: Sunday, July 6 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge

Cost: Free and ticketed performances

Click here for more information and to get tickets