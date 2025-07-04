Weekend To Do List: Fourth of July celebrations around Greater Boston
It's the Fourth of July Weekend and there's lots of celebrations in Greater Boston!
Quincy 400 Maritime Festival
Quincy has its 400 Maritime Festival all weekend long at Marina Bay, celebrating the city's 400th anniversary. Enjoy live entertainment, boat displays, sand sculptures, food, fire performers, face painting and more. Shop at Marina Bay and stroll the boardwalk for the perfect Fourth of July Weekend. The summer amusement kicks off Friday and lasts through Sunday.
When: Friday, July 4 from 2 p.m. 9 p.m.; Saturday, July 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, July 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Marina Bay Boardwalk, 305 Victory Rd., Quincy
Cost: Items available for purchase
Click here for more information
Kids Eat Free at Rail Trail Flatbread Co. in Milford and Hudson
Celebrate the fourth with some free food for he kids from Sunday to Sunday in Milford and Hudson. Rail Trail Flatbread Co. is treating the little ones to free meals so the entire family can have some fun this fourth. The tasty deal is on site only!
When: Saturday, July 5 and Sunday, July 6 from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Where: 223 Main St., Milford and 33 Main St., Hudson
Cost: Free for kids 12 and under
Click here for more information
Summer Boston Celtic Music Festival
The Summer Boston Celtic Music Festival celebrates Greater Boston's rich Irish and Celtic music traditions with local musicians at Harvard Square. With both free and ticketed performances, it's a beloved annual tradition that kicks off inside Club Passim on Sunday at 2 p.m.
When: Sunday, July 6 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge
Cost: Free and ticketed performances