Weekend To Do List: Celebrating Mother's Day with events to bring mom to in Massachusetts

Weekend To Do List: Events for Mother's Day around Massachusetts

Weekend To Do List: Events for Mother's Day around Massachusetts

Weekend To Do List: Events for Mother's Day around Massachusetts

Mother's Day is this weekend, and there are plenty of special events to take mom to, including a special day at the zoo, a food truck festival and a market in Boston.

Mother's Day at the Zoo in Boston and Stoneham

Grab mom and enjoy the nice weather Sunday with a free trip to Franklin Park Zoo in Boston and Stone Zoo in Stoneham! With free admission for the special woman in your life, it's a day that both mom and the kids can enjoy too. Don't miss it on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

When: Sunday, May 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Franklin Park Zoo, 1 Franklin Park Road, Boston; Stone Zoo, 149 Pond St., Stoneham

Cost: Free for mom, but tickets are required for anyone ages 2 and older. Last entry is one hour before closing

Click here for more information

Webster Food Truck Festival

It's a food truck festival in Webster on Saturday. Enjoy an array of local food trucks, special vendors to shop from, live bands and even bounce houses for the kids. Head to Webster Lake's Memorial Beach from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the fun!

When: Saturday May 10 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Memorial Beach, 10 Memorial Beach Drive, Webster

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

SoWa Open Market in Boston

The SoWa Open Market has returned for the season in Boston. Every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., enjoy one of the city's largest seasonal markets. With more than 250 local and regional artisans, food trucks, farmers and live music, it's a day for the entire family and pups are welcome too! Catch the weekly event in the South End from now through October.

When: Sunday, May 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Every Sunday through October, rain or shine)

Where: 450 and 500 Harrison Avenue, Boston

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information