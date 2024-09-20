Weekend To Do List: Latin music and dance, Pops concert and celebrating Rum Week

BOSTON - This weekend, Massachusetts continues its celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, along with a Pops concert and Rum Week in Boston!

East Boston Latin Music and Dance Festival

Head to East Boston Memorial Park for a day filled with live performances and cultural music, dance and local restaurants serving the best Latin American food and drinks. There will be festivities for the whole family! The free event happens Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21 from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: East Boston Memorial Park, 143 Porter St., Boston

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

Pops Concert on the Common

Enjoy a Pops concert on the Common Saturday night in Quincy. Take in the music from the Quincy Choral Society and Symphony Orchestra while watching live painting from the Quincy Art Association. With delicious food trucks, it's a night for the whole family. Don't forget the lawn chair!

When: Saturday, Sept. 21 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Hancock-Adams Common, Quincy

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

Boston Rum Week

Boston Rum Week is in full swing all across the city. Local businesses are participating in the fun all weekend long with unique events to celebrate the spirit. Grab some friends and learn from mixologists in Greater Boston!

When: Events run through Sunday, Sept. 22

Where: Locations throughout Greater Boston

Cost: Tickets available for purchase

Click here for the schedule of events