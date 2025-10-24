Weekend To Do List: Prepare for Halloween in Massachusetts with parties, hayrides and a trick or treat

It's hard to believe we're already just one week away from Halloween and there's plenty of spooky happenings this weekend across Massachusetts, including a party for a good cause and one just for dogs!

Trick or Treat for a Cause with Project SOUP in Somerville

Get in the spooky spirit and help a local nonprofit this weekend in Somerville. Trick or treat for a cause with Project SOUP at Assembly Row on Sunday. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., put on your best costume and collect Halloween treats. With a DJ and a dance party on the lawn, don't forget to bring a hygiene product to donate to the Somerville nonprofit, Project SOUP.

When: Sunday, Oct. 26, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Assembly Row, 355 Artisan Way, Somerville

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

Fall-o'ween on the Farm in Lincoln

In Lincoln, it's Fall-o'ween Weekend at Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary. The autumn fun takes place on Saturday with a festive hayride, creepy critter mansion, facepainting, crafts and more. With a skeleton trio and lots of fall flavors to try the entire family can get in on the event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

When: Saturday, Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary, 208 S. Great Rd., Lincoln

Cost: $10 adult members, $15 adult non-members; $8 child members, $12 child non-members

Click here for more information

Wag-O-Ween Party in Watertown

Grab the pups on Wednesday, Oct. 29, for a Wag-O-Ween party in Watertown. At the Buttermilk & Bourbon Patio at Arsenal Yards, there will be a special puppy party, and the best-dressed pooch will even win a special prize. The "pawty" takes place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 29, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Buttermilk & Bourbon, 100 Arsenal Yards Blvd., Watertown

Cost: Items available for purchase - it's recommended to make reservations online

Click here for more information and to make a reservation