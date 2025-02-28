Weekend To Do List: Maple sugaring, vegan market and Dine Out Boston

As March begins, check out events for maple sugaring season in Massachusetts, as well as a vegan market and celebrating restaurants in Boston.

Maple Magic Pancake Breakfast in Natick

It's officially maple sugaring season in New England - get in on this tasty time of winter with a special breakfast in Natick on Saturday! Head to Memorial Elementary School for the annual Maple Magic Pancake Breakfast. There's a community fair, raffle and of course, all you can eat pancakes with local syrup from the Natick Community Organic Farm. You can also head to the farm after to learn more about maple sugaring. The sweet day kicks off at 8:30 a.m.

When: Saturday March 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Where: Memorial Elementary School, 107 Eliot St., Natick

Cost: $12 for adults, $6 for children; for members, $10 for adults, $5 for children; $10 for sugaring tours

Click here for more information and to get tickets

Vegan Market in Somerville

A vegan market takes over the Arts at the Armory in Somerville on Sunday. It's a great chance to learn more about being plant-based in 2025! From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., explore more than 30 vegan vendors with delicious vegan food, treats and even art and apothecary products.

When: Sunday, March 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Arts at the Armory, 191 Highland Ave., Somerville

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

Dine Out Boston

Dine Out Boston kicked off Sunday and is celebrating 25 years of the annual culinary event. For the first time in the program's history, 200 restaurants will have dining specials for three weeks for diners to enjoy. In partnership with the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, it's a chance to support local eateries and savor delicious meals. Check it out through March 15!

When: Sunday, Feb. 23 through Saturday, March 15

Where: 200 participating restaurants across Greater Boston

Cost: Prix fixe set by restaurants

Click here for more information