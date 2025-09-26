Weekend To Do List: Festivals and a fiesta in Massachusetts
Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month in Boston this weekend, plus there's Oktoberfest and a fall festival happening in Massachusetts.
Fiesta En La Plaza in Boston
Fiesta En La Plaza returns Sunday for a day of music and dance honoring Latin American culture. The festivities include instrumentals and singing from Boston-based Latin artists, as well as flamenco dancing. Don't miss it from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.!
When: Sunday, Sept. 28 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: City Hall Plaza, 1 City Hall Square, Boston
Cost: Free
Click here for more information
Oktoberfest at Puttshack in Natick and Boston
Raise your steins because it's Oktoberfest at Puttshack in Natick and the Seaport. Enjoy Bavarian eats and traditional beers, all while getting in on family-friendly mini golf. The fun takes place now through Oct. 19!
When: Natick - Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Boston - Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: 1245 Worcester St., #1096, Natick and 58 Pier 4 Blvd., Boston
Cost: Items available for purchase
Click here for more information
Fall Festival at Weir River Farm in Hingham
It's a fall festival at Weir River Farm in Hingham on Saturday! Shop artisan vendors, play games, climb aboard a tractor and enjoy live music and farm animals. With food trucks, local beer and even sensory-friendly accommodations early in the morning, there's something for everyone from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be sure to register online first!
When: Saturday Sept. 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; sensory-friendly hour begins at 10 a.m.
Where: Weir River Farm, 140 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham
Cost: Member adult $9, member child $6; non-member adult $15, non-member child $10. Children under 2 are free