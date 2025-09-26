Weekend To Do List: Festivals and a fiesta in Massachusetts

Weekend To Do List: Oktoberfest and more festivals in Massachusetts

Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month in Boston this weekend, plus there's Oktoberfest and a fall festival happening in Massachusetts.

Fiesta En La Plaza in Boston

Fiesta En La Plaza returns Sunday for a day of music and dance honoring Latin American culture. The festivities include instrumentals and singing from Boston-based Latin artists, as well as flamenco dancing. Don't miss it from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.!

When: Sunday, Sept. 28 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: City Hall Plaza, 1 City Hall Square, Boston

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

Oktoberfest at Puttshack in Natick and Boston

Raise your steins because it's Oktoberfest at Puttshack in Natick and the Seaport. Enjoy Bavarian eats and traditional beers, all while getting in on family-friendly mini golf. The fun takes place now through Oct. 19!

When: Natick - Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Boston - Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: 1245 Worcester St., #1096, Natick and 58 Pier 4 Blvd., Boston

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

Fall Festival at Weir River Farm in Hingham

It's a fall festival at Weir River Farm in Hingham on Saturday! Shop artisan vendors, play games, climb aboard a tractor and enjoy live music and farm animals. With food trucks, local beer and even sensory-friendly accommodations early in the morning, there's something for everyone from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be sure to register online first!

When: Saturday Sept. 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; sensory-friendly hour begins at 10 a.m.

Where: Weir River Farm, 140 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham

Cost: Member adult $9, member child $6; non-member adult $15, non-member child $10. Children under 2 are free

Click here for more information and to register