Weekend To Do List: Block party in Boston, beach yoga and music festival

Weekend To Do List: Beach workout class, Labor Day music festival, and a Boston block party

Summer may be winding down, but it's Labor Day Weekend in Massachusetts, and there are outdoor festivals and live music to take in, along with yoga on the beach!

Beats On the Beach Block Party in Boston

It's a Beats On the Beach block party at Lawn on D in Boston. Featuring live music, art, and tasty food, with more than 40 vendors with crafts, jewelry, clothes, and more. Don't miss it on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

When: Saturday, August 30, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Lawn On D, 420 D St., Boston

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

Free Beach Yoga at Revere Beach

Enjoy beach yoga by Save the Harbor, Save the Bay on Revere Beach. The all-levels class by Nama-Stay-Sober encourages wellness and community amid a beautiful outdoor setting. Get in on the free movement Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

When: Saturday, August 30, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Where: Revere Beach, across from 220 Revere Beach Blvd., Revere

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

Campfire Festival in Cambridge

Celebrate Labor Day Weekend with live music at the Campfire Festival at Club Passim in Cambridge. The multi-day event features dozens of acts all weekend long, highlighting the best of Boston's music scene. If you can't make it in person, be sure to catch all the acts livestreamed!

When: Friday, August 29 to Monday, September 1. Show times vary

Where: Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge

Cost: Single day tickets, $15 (free for students); full festival pass, $30; free livestream

Click here for more information