To Do List: Seafood festival, pickleball tournament, paint party

BOSTON - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there's a seafood festival, a pickleball tournament, a Revolutionary War reenactment and a paint party.

BOSTON SEAFOOD FESTIVAL

It's a full day of celebrating seafood and local fishing. The Boston Seafood Festival is taking place Sunday.

On the schedule - chef demos, an oyster shucking contest, live entertainment, and, of course, the opportunity to try some of the best seafood around.

One of the festival highlights is an all-day lobster bake overlooking Boston Harbor.

bostonseafoodfestival.org

When: Sunday, August 7 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Where: Boston Fish Pier

Cost: Lobster Bake: $55.95

General admission adult: $20

General admission children: $7

Kids 5 and under: Free



REVOLUTIONARY WAR REENACTMENT

On Saturday and Sunday, redcoats and rebels return to Old Sturbridge Village. It's the largest military re-enactment in New England, featuring hundreds of Revolutionary War reenactors.

Activities include mock battles, tours of camps, and demonstrations.

osv.org/event/redcoats-and-rebels-2022/

When: August 6-7

Where: 1 Old Sturbridge Village Road, Sturbridge

Cost: $28 for adults, $26 for seniors (55+), and free for children 3 and under.

Up to 3 kids age 4-17 are admitted for FREE per adult paying full price ($28).



WORLD PICKLEBALL TOUR

The World Pickleball Tour stops in Acton this weekend, where 240 players will compete in the Boston Pickleball Classic at Quail Ridge Country Club.

Play starts Friday morning and goes through Sunday.

wptevents.com

When: August 5-7

Where: Quail Ridge Country Club, 354 Great Road, Acton

Cost: N/A

PAINT PARTY

And every Thursday this month, people of all ages are invited to take an art class as part of the paint party series at Lighthouse Artspace Boston.

Painting supplies and a take home canvas are included.

immersivemonet.com

When: Thursdays in August at 8:30 p.m.

Where: 130 Columbus Ave, Boston

Cost: $90 per person