Wednesday's Child: 5-year-old Xaven

Xaven is a curious and affectionate child who brings joy to those around him.

He loves to sing and often expresses himself through music and sound.

Xaven enjoys playing with his toys, especially those that make noises, as they capture his attention and spark his curiosity. He also likes playing with cars and trucks, spending time exploring how they move and interact.

When it's time to relax, Xaven enjoys watching TV, with Cocomelon being his favorite show. He would thrive in a nurturing and patient family who enjoys engaging with him through play, music, and everyday moments.

With love, consistency, and encouragement, Xaven has so much happiness and affection to share with a family ready to welcome him.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.