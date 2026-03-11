How Wednesday's Child changed a girl's life: "Someone out there really wants you"

Six years ago, Yasmine and her older brother Dimas were featured on WBZ-TV's Wednesday's Child.

They were in foster care, hoping to be adopted by parents who'd love them forever.

We're happy to report that they got what they wanted and next month, that little six-year-old girl will mark her 13th birthday with people who celebrate her every day.

That includes her new mom, Gianna.

Yasmine and her new mom, Gianna. CBS Boston

Gianna was volunteering with the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) when Yasmine's social worker introduced them in 2024. They connected immediately.

"About a month after that, Yasmine moved in," Gianna told WBZ, adding that it was both rewarding and challenging.

Yasmine said she was "a little bit nervous and excited."

"We definitely relied on community support and mentors and therapists," Gianna said. She and Yasmine agreed that they "settled in beautifully."

It was a dream come true.

"Very happy. Excited to have a new mom," Yasmine said. She'd waited a long time.

Back in 2019, I spent an afternoon at the New England Aquarium with Yasmine and her older brother Dimas, who looked out for Yasmine.

Yasmine with WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes in 2019. CBS Boston

They're still very close and in November, they shared a life-changing experience on National Adoption Day. At the same table in the same courtroom, they officially joined their new families.

Yasmine said having a family feels like home now. Home also comes with loving grandparents and pets, like their toy poodle Coco.

The cat next door also knows they're always up for a visit.

"What's surprised me the most is how much Yasmine can make me laugh," Gianna said. "Now we have a whole new routine."

Gianna and Yasmine love to visit with Yasmine's brother. They also enjoy movies together and going out for ice cream.

"We went to Friendly's, Dairy Queen, Cupcake Charlies," Gianna said. They mark each deliciously happy stop with a ritual.

"We take a picture," Gianna said. "Our ice cream selfies."

"She's brought so much joy to me. She's brought a really youthful energy that makes us all smile," she added. "Our hearts are so big."

They say that when you open your heart to someone you give them the power to change your world. Yasmine and Gianna live that beautiful truth every day.

"I'd like people to know that as long as you can be a stable person and you have love to give, that consistent relationship can change a youth's life," Gianna said. "And your own."

Yasmine offered this message of hope to kids waiting for their "forever families."

"Someone out there really wants you," she said. "They want you and they care about you."

For more information on adoption or volunteering you can contact MARE at 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.