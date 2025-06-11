Wednesday's Child: 15-year-old Shakespeane

WBZ/MARE

MARE - Shay is a sweet, polite, and lovable young girl with a warm, engaging personality.

Her social worker describes her as imaginative, funny, and incredibly kind.

Shay has an empathetic nature that draws people to her, and she's well-liked by all the adults in her life. She has a creative spark and loves music, singing, and making fun videos.

Shay also enjoys playing volleyball, experimenting with makeup, and getting her hair done. Active and confident, she even played on her middle school basketball team, showing both her team spirit and determination.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.