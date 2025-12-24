Wednesday's Child: 15-year-old Nathan

Nathan is a happy boy who loves to smile and give high fives.

He enjoys Dora the Explorer, Mickey Mouse, and Jake and the Neverland Pirates. Nathan likes watching these shows, looking at books featuring his favorite characters, and having those books read to him.

He is a talented young artist who loves to draw and color, especially when an adult joins in and draws with him. Nathan also enjoys sensory play with Play-Doh or putty, and he gets especially excited when adults engage with him during these activities.

He has a great time building with blocks and Magnaformers, using his creativity to make all kinds of fun structures.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.