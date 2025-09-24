Wednesday's Child: 16-year-old Lovely

WBZ/MARE

MARE - Lovely is an independent and kind young girl whose name perfectly reflects her sweet and friendly nature.

She has a wonderful sense of humor and enjoys sharing laughs with those around her. While it may take her a little time to open up, once she feels comfortable she values and enjoys her connections with others.

Described as quiet and easy going, Lovely has a calm, go-with-the-flow attitude that makes her a joy to be around.

She has a creative spirit and a love for painting, proudly displaying her artwork and expressing herself through color and design.

Lovely's gentle nature, paired with her creativity and sense of humor, makes her a truly special girl.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.