Wednesday's Child: 9-year-old Laren

MARE - Laren is a quiet, introspective 9-year-old girl who loves animals, especially turtles.

She enjoys drawing, music, dancing, going to the beach and reading Harry Potter books.

Laren would do best if she could be the youngest child in a family of any constellation, especially one that supports her relationship with her grandmother and sisters.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.