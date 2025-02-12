Wednesday's Child: 15-year-old Joseph

WBZ/MARE

MARE - Joe is an incredibly kind, respectful, and well-liked teen. He cares about other people's feelings and enjoys connecting with people. Joe has a great sense of humor and is always smiling.

He likes to play games, particularly Giant Connect 4, cards, and video games. Joe likes to play soccer, use fidget toys, and take walks. He also likes going to the gym and working out. Joe takes pride in his appearance and likes picking out new clothes and shoes.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.