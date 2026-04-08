Wednesday's Child: 9-year-old Jeycen

Jeycen is a happy and friendly child who brings joy wherever he goes.

He enjoys getting out into the community. Everyday outings, like going to the grocery store, are exciting adventures for him.

Jeycen thrives when he has opportunities to explore his surroundings and engage with the world around him. He loves hands-on activities and learning through play. Swimming is one of his favorite activities. He also enjoys counting cubes, stacking blocks and showing his problem-solving skills.

Jeycen likes to play a variety of games, including peek-a-boo, Marble Run, and building with LEGOs, where he can create and experiment in fun, creative ways.

Jeycen has a special interest in drawing and loves creating road maps and highways. He is fascinated by how roads connect and enjoys designing his own imaginative routes and paths. With his bright smile, playful spirit, and creative mind, Jeycen continues to discover and explore the world in his own unique way.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.