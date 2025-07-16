Wednesday's Child: 10-year-old Jaysheamy

WBZ/MARE

MARE - Jaysheamy is a sweet and friendly young girl who loves to socialize and make new friends.

She enjoys watching cartoons, playing with her collection of dolls and toys, and spending time outdoors whenever she can.

Jaysheamy does very well in school. She attends a general education classroom and is consistently well-behaved and respectful. She thrives on being active and engaged and attends an after school program at her local Boys and Girls Club, where she participates in a variety of fun and enriching activities.

Jaysheamy's cheerful personality and eagerness to learn make her a joy to be around.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.