Wednesday's Child: 16-year-old Jacob

MARE - Jacob is a smart, caring, and loyal 16-year-old. He has a passion for gardening, singing, and music, and he loves to share his talents with others. One of his unique skills is singing his favorite song in American Sign Language, showcasing both his creativity and dedication to learning new things.

Jacob is also an excellent cook and enjoys preparing delicious meals for those around him. In addition to his culinary talents, he has a knack for technology and enjoys fixing computers and printers at school. He is especially proud of his role as the 3D Printer Administrator, where he gets to work hands-on with innovative technology. He has clear goals for his future, including getting his driver's license, graduating high school, and finding a job.

With his kind heart, strong work ethic, and many talents, Jacob is always looking for ways to grow and contribute to the world around him.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.