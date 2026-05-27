Wednesday's Child: 10-year-old Izabella

Izabella, who also goes by Izzy, is a wonderful girl with an inquisitive, outgoing, and confident personality.

She loves exploring the outdoors, whether through community activities or gardening, and approaches new experiences with curiosity and enthusiasm, especially when it comes to trying new foods.

Izzy enjoys creative activities like arts and crafts and loves visiting the library to pick out books to read. With a vivid imagination, she plays well both independently and alongside her peers, bringing creativity and energy to everything she does.

One of Izzy's greatest strengths is her strong voice. She confidently advocates for herself and isn't afraid to ask questions when something is unclear. Her self-assurance and curiosity make her a bright and engaging young person.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.