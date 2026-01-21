Wednesday's Child: 11-year-old Garrett

Garrett is a fun and lively boy with a big personality who loves bouncing on the trampoline and playing outdoors.

He enjoys expressing his creativity through coloring and drawing letters and numbers on his whiteboard.

Garrett shows impressive patience as he sorts through items in a large container, carefully inspecting each one before placing it behind the container. It's his favorite activity and he enjoys it with many different toys.

During his downtime, Garrett likes watching TV and relaxing. In the classroom, he uses a communication device and has been making great progress in using it effectively to express his needs and participate.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.