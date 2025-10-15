Wednesday's Child: 16-year-old Exiana

Exiana, who prefers to go by the name Manny, is a bright, outgoing teenager who wanted to share their profile in their own words:

"I'm an outgoing and amiable teen who loves music, books, and learning. People who know me would say I'm wise beyond my years, and I agree. I identify as genderfluid and go by any pronoun. I'm a rising 10th grader who excels academically, with a particular love for math and history. I have an IEP to support me socially and emotionally in class. Outside of school, I enjoy roller skating and playing the piano (not at the same time!)"

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.