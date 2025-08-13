Wednesday's Child: 10-year-old Ethan

MARE - Ethan is a very bright and happy boy with a curious mind and a playful spirit.

He loves being outdoors, where he can run, explore, and soak up the sunshine. Whether he's riding his bike, playing tag, or just enjoying fresh air, being outside is one of his favorite ways to spend time.

Ethan also has a big imagination and enjoys building with Legos, often creating detailed structures and exciting scenes. He's a huge fan of Spider-Man and loves anything related to superheroes.

When indoors, he likes playing on his Xbox, watching fun videos, and relaxing with his favorite games and shows.

One of Ethan's proudest accomplishments is his progress in Tae Kwon Do. He enjoys learning new moves and takes pride in earning higher belts through hard work and focus. His dedication shows how determined and motivated he can be when working toward a goal. With his joyful energy, creativity, and strong sense of determination, Ethan is a fun and inspiring kid to be around.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.