Wednesday's Child: 13-year-old Elmer

MARE - Elmer, "Eli," is a helpful, polite, empathetic and compassionate 13-year-old boy!

He thinks of others before himself and he likes to make others laugh with his jokes and storytelling, especially ghost stories.

Eli enjoys staying busy, and participates in many activities and sports and gets along well with others. He enjoys anime, Star Wars, and Karate/Taekwondo. Eli also likes to play outside, ride his bike, play basketball, football, and board games.

Eli owns numerous Pokémon cards and has a special interest in Nike sneakers!

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.