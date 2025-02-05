Wednesday's Child: Dahkari and Kaleena

MARE - Dahkari and Kaleena are siblings of African-American descent who are looking for their family together.

Those who know Dahkari best describe him as an extremely sweet, polite, and well-mannered 12-year-old boy with a quirky sense of humor and a desire to please others. He has a love of reading, especially the Percy Jackson series, and enjoys watching movies and playing video games. Dahkari makes friends easily and, at school, his teachers say that he is a wonderful child to have in class. They say he has a cheerful outlook and puts a lot of effort into his work. Dahkari's favorite subject is math.

Kaleena is an exceedingly kind and silly 13-year-old girl who can be a little shy. She loves to smile and is always polite. Those who know her best describe her as a fun, sweet, and spunky child. Kaleena loves to dance. Her current obsession is making friendship bracelets for all her friends. Kaleena also likes imaginative play with dolls and playing with others.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.