Wednesday's Child: 3-year-old Armani

WBZ/MARE

MARE - Armani is a sweet and cuddly toddler who lights up with love and attention.

He especially enjoys being held and snuggled by familiar adults.

Armani loves spending time outside, splashing in the pool, and playing with musical toys and soft fabric books.

He responds warmly to gentle touch, singing, music, and bright, colorful visuals-simple joys that bring him comfort and happiness.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.