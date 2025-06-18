Wednesday's Child: 16-year-old Allana

MARE - Allana is a sweet, strong-willed young girl with a bright spirit and a growing sense of self.

She has a special love for animals, especially farm animals, and finds joy in music, crafts, and expressing herself through art.

Allana is currently exploring her interests and talents and has a great sense of what feels right for her. She has a dry, unassuming sense of humor and often makes others laugh without even trying.

Those who know her admire her honesty and her ability to clearly communicate her needs and feelings. Allana is thoughtful, creative, and wonderfully true to herself.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.