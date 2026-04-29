Wednesday's Child: 12-year-old Aliyana

Aliyana, 12, is up for adoption. CBS Boston

Aliyana, affectionately known as Ali, is an active, curious, and bright little girl.

She's often described as adorable, sweet, affectionate, and highly intelligent. She loves to explore the world around her and could happily spend an entire day outside discovering bugs, plants, and anything else that sparks her curiosity.

Ali's absolute favorite activity is playing with water, whether she's splashing in a pool, experimenting at a water table, or jumping in a puddle, she's in her element!

She also has a wonderful imagination and enjoys pretend play, like feeding her stuffed animals, tucking them into bed, or driving her Little People toys around on the bus while singing "Wheels on the Bus."

Throughout the day, she can often be heard joyfully singing other familiar tunes, including her beloved "Baby Shark."

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.