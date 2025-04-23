Wednesday's Child: 7-year-old Raelynn

WBZ/MARE

MARE - Raelynn is a bright, social, and playful girl who brings joy to everyone around her.

She loves dancing to music, playing with bubbles and beads, and dipping her feet in the pool. Being outside is her happy place - whether she's swinging, enjoying a stroller ride, or listening to the birds sing.

Lately, she's been fascinated by cause-and-effect apps, lighting up when she presses buttons and sees fireworks on the screen. She thrives on connection, soaking up attention and affection from the people she knows best.

Despite her complex medical needs, Raelynn keeps making incredible strides, and her teachers love seeing her grow every day.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.