Wednesday's Child: 18-year-old Jacob

Jacob is smart, caring, and loyal! He has a wide range of interests and loves expressing himself through music—he even enjoys signing his favorite songs in American Sign Language.

In his free time, Jacob likes gardening and baking, and he takes pride in creating things with care and creativity. Jacob is also part of a culinary class that gives back to the community by teaching older adults how to use new technology at a local senior center. His kindness and willingness to help others truly shine through in these moments. His favorite quote,

"Never give up and keep on trying even if you are going through a tough time," reflects his positive outlook and determination.

In school, Jacob is doing very well and takes pride in his accomplishments. He has a strong interest in technology and is known for helping fix computers and printers at school. He especially enjoys working with the 3D printer and proudly refers to himself as the "3D Printer Administrator."

Jacob values his relationships and has strong, positive connections with both his peers and teachers. Looking ahead, he has clear goals for his future, including getting his driver's license, graduating from high school, and finding a job.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.