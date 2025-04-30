Wednesday's Child: 14-year-old Elyjah

WBZ/MARE

MARE - Elyjah is a resilient and compassionate child. He is thoughtful, protective of his siblings and animals, and cares deeply for others.

He enjoys basketball, board games, video games, and building with Legos. He thrives in one-on-one time with adults and is a bright, motivated learner.

Social and funny, Elyjah looks forward to after-school sports and sleepovers with friends. His curiosity and kindness make him a joy to be around.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.