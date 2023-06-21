Wednesday's Child: 14-year-old Lalie

(MARE) - Jailianize, who likes to be called Lalie, is a sweet and loving girl. She speaks up for herself but does it respectfully. She tries very hard at everything that she does and finds that she can be successful at most of what she does. Her favorite activities are making art projects, playing with peers, being outside, and just keeping busy. Music, singing. dancing, and cooking are also on the top of her "fun things to do" list. Lalie loves animals and would love a pet in her new home. It takes time for Lalie to trust but, through therapy, she is making speedy progress with learning to trust again. Lalie loves school. Lalie is learning how to be a good friend and how to succeed in school. She has become successful at both due to her hard work and persistence.

Lalie would do best in a home with at least one female caregiver and other children in the home. Most importantly Lalie should be in an active family that will keep her busy, give her structure and much love. There is an open adoption agreement in place with Lalie's birth parents for two visits per year. Lalie has a close bond to her younger sister and will need frequent contact with her. Her sister lives in western MA.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.