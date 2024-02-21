Wednesday's Child: 12-year-old John

(MARE) - John is a relaxed and very easy-going boy who enjoys matching games, jumping on his mini trampoline, and playing with a beaded necklace and other small objects. John is diagnosed with non-verbal autism, and he utilizes communication through an iPad app.

John does well in school and enjoys being in class with other students. He does not have any physical needs.

John's social worker is seeking a family of any constellation. An ideal family for John would be one that is familiar with his diagnosis. A family that is open to having services in the home to aid John throughout his life. A family must also be open to supporting John's relationship with his sibling and biological mother.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.