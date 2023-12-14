Video shows woman brazenly steal more than $1,000 worth of gifts from porch, Webster police say

Video shows woman stealing more than $1,000 worth of gifts outside Webster home

Video shows woman stealing more than $1,000 worth of gifts outside Webster home

Video shows woman stealing more than $1,000 worth of gifts outside Webster home

WEBSTER - As the days get closer to Christmas, more packages and gifts are being stolen off of porches in Massachusetts. The latest incident caught on video shows a woman boldly grabbing several boxes in Webster in the middle of the day.

Webster Police posted video and photos Thursday of the incident on Harris Street around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

We are seeking the public's help in identifying the woman in this picture, as she is a suspect in stealing packages from... Posted by Webster Police Department Massachusetts on Thursday, December 14, 2023

The so-called "porch pirate" is seen in the video approaching the home while carrying a few boxes in her arms. She then bends down and struggles to take all of the packages off the porch and walks away.

Read: How to prevent package theft

The woman who gave the images to police said the thief got away with more than $1,000 worth of gifts for her family for the holidays.

"She may have also taken packages from other Harris and Elms Street residences," police said in a statement.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is urged to call Webster Police.

Investigators say you can do a few things to prevent packages from being stolen:

Request a signature for a package delivery

Schedule the delivery for when someone's home

Ask a neighbor to bring in your packages

Use a smart locker for deliveries