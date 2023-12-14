Video shows woman brazenly steal more than $1,000 worth of gifts from porch, Webster police say
WEBSTER - As the days get closer to Christmas, more packages and gifts are being stolen off of porches in Massachusetts. The latest incident caught on video shows a woman boldly grabbing several boxes in Webster in the middle of the day.
Webster Police posted video and photos Thursday of the incident on Harris Street around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The so-called "porch pirate" is seen in the video approaching the home while carrying a few boxes in her arms. She then bends down and struggles to take all of the packages off the porch and walks away.
Read: How to prevent package theft
The woman who gave the images to police said the thief got away with more than $1,000 worth of gifts for her family for the holidays.
"She may have also taken packages from other Harris and Elms Street residences," police said in a statement.
Anyone who recognizes the woman is urged to call Webster Police.
Investigators say you can do a few things to prevent packages from being stolen:
- Request a signature for a package delivery
- Schedule the delivery for when someone's home
- Ask a neighbor to bring in your packages
- Use a smart locker for deliveries
for more features.