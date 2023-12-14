Watch CBS News
Video shows woman brazenly steal more than $1,000 worth of gifts from porch, Webster police say

By Mike Toole

/ CBS Boston

Video shows woman stealing more than $1,000 worth of gifts outside Webster home
Video shows woman stealing more than $1,000 worth of gifts outside Webster home 00:41

WEBSTER - As the days get closer to Christmas, more packages and gifts are being stolen off of porches in Massachusetts. The latest incident caught on video shows a woman boldly grabbing several boxes in Webster in the middle of the day.

Webster Police posted video and photos Thursday of the incident on Harris Street around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

We are seeking the public's help in identifying the woman in this picture, as she is a suspect in stealing packages from...

Posted by Webster Police Department Massachusetts on Thursday, December 14, 2023

The so-called "porch pirate" is seen in the video approaching the home while carrying a few boxes in her arms.  She then bends down and struggles to take all of the packages off the porch and walks away.

The woman who gave the images to police said the thief got away with more than $1,000 worth of gifts for her family for the holidays.

"She may have also taken packages from other Harris and Elms Street residences," police said in a statement.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is urged to call Webster Police.

Investigators say you can do a few things to prevent packages from being stolen:

  • Request a signature for a package delivery
  • Schedule the delivery for when someone's home
  • Ask a neighbor to bring in your packages
  • Use a smart locker for deliveries
Mike Toole

Mike Toole is the Managing Editor at wbz.com in Boston. He has worked in the WBZ-TV newsroom for more than 20 years. He previously wrote and produced news and sports at WABC-TV in New York.

First published on December 14, 2023 / 1:14 PM EST

