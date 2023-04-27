Weare, New Hampshire explosions being investigated by ATF

WEARE, N.H. – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is investigating two explosions that happened in Weare, New Hampshire on Thursday.

Route 77 in Weare was closed around 7 a.m., though police only said at the time it was for an "active investigation." Part of the area has since reopened, but Sugar Hill Road remains closed.

Weare police later said the investigation is into "two explosions." They did not release additional details.

ATF Boston confirmed it is leading the investigation with assistance from New Hampshire State Police and Weare police.

New Hampshire State Police said there is "no known ongoing threat to public safety at this time" but added that traffic may continue to be impacted during the investigation.

No additional information is currently available.