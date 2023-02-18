Legendary WBZ-TV reporter Bill Shields has died

BOSTON - Legendary WBZ reporter Bill Shields died Saturday morning after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 70 years old.

WBZ-TV reporter Bill Shields has died. CBS Boston



A classic Bill Shields story had people you remember, people you cry with and laugh with. Often, it was Bill himself making us laugh.

"I had the pleasure of working with Bill in the mid-/late 2000s. Bill had an amazing ability to tell personal stories with humanity, dignity, and grace. Bill was an incredible journalist and storyteller who also made us laugh along the way. Bill was a legend at WBZ, reporting for the station for more than 41 years before retiring in September 2021. My sympathies and prayers go out to all of Bill's family and friends," said WBZ-TV President and General Manager Justin Draper.

When the weather was at its worst, Bill was at his best. Pounded by wind, rain and snow for hours, Bill reported wearing storm gear and a smile. The native Texan became a hearty New Englander.

Colleagues at WBZ-TV remembered Bill Shields as a great reporter and friend.

"Knowing this day was coming doesn't make it any easier. Bill was simply the best. I will miss everything about him - his humor, his energy, his joy for life. Just thinking of his laugh makes me smile on a day when I am so, so sad. Rest in peace, Billy. We love you," WBZ-TV anchor Lisa Hughes said.

WBZ-TV anchor David Wade remembered how Bill helped him as a fledgling reporter, "One thing I'll always remember about Bill is how helpful he was to me as a young reporter. One day, on the streets doing interviews, I embarrassed myself with a dumb question to an official. Some of the more experienced reporters had a good chuckle. I felt like a dope. Bill, who I only knew from TV, pulled me aside on a bench and gave me a few pointers and a couple of laughs. Later, I would have the honor of working with him - and believe me it was a true honor. Great reporter and even better guy."

"Bill Shields took a bite out of life. He was my friend, but truly - he was everyone's friend. A Texas boy who embraced New England, and LOVED telling stories here. Can't even think of him without a smile," WBZ-TV anchor Paula Ebben tweeted.

Bill Shields receives the Fan Award at the Upstage Lung Cancer event. CBS Boston

Bill fought cancer twice with a lot of friends and fans supporting him. No one was more loyal than his wife Katherine.

He told us about his latest battle at the Upstage Lung Cancer in November. "I have a different kind of cancer now. I have two types! Mentally, it's a longer haul, but we're getting through it. We're still laughing," Bill said.

Bill Shields was a trusted reporter, a valued member of the community and a true WBZ legend.