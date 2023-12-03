Watch CBS News
New England Patriots and WBZ TV collect donations for toy drive at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO - Members of the WBZ TV team were at Gillette Stadium Sunday to collect donations as part of the toy drive they're hosting in conjunction with the Patriots and Project 351.

Lisa Hughes and David Wade were on hand collecting toys from Patriots fans as they headed inside to watch the game. The donated toys will be given to children ranging in age from newborn to age 18.

"I actually, myself, had a few points in my years where I also had trouble having presents during the Christmastime and so I know that through these actions, we can help others," said Maria Sores of Project 351.

If you still want to donate, new and unwrapped toys can be dropped off at Patriot Place through Dec. 14. Monetary donations can also be made online by clicking here

