W.B. Mason warehouse fire in South Boston causes $1M in damage

A fire at the W.B. Mason warehouse in South Boston caused about $1 million of damage Sunday morning, the Boston Fire Department said.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the warehouse on Summer Street.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Martin McCormack, firefighters used aggressive interior and exterior attack to stop the flames from spreading throughout the large warehouse.

No one was hurt during the fire.

Members of the Boston Fire Department remained on scene after the fire was knocked down to monitor for hot spots and make sure the flames didn't rekindle.

Photos from the scene showed smoke coming from the roof of the facility while firefighters used a ladder truck to pour water on the building from above.

The Boston Fire Department said it is not yet clear what caused the fire.

No further details are currently available.

What is W.B. Mason?

W.B. Mason is a company that sells office supplies around the country.

According to the company's website, W.B. Mason was founded in Brockton in 1898, selling printing products, engraved items, rubber stamps and stencils.

In the decades since, the company has expanded to over 60 locations around the company. W.B. Mason has more than 3,600 employees.

There are eight W.B. Mason office locations in Massachusetts. In addition to the one In South Boston, there are two in Brockton, two in Framingham, one in Hyannis, one in Woburn and another in Worcester.