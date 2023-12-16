Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect arrested in connection with Valentino store burglary

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BOSTON - A Braintree man faces charges related to the burglary of the Valentino Store on Newbury Street in Boston.

Early Monday morning, Boston police say, Wayne O'Keefe, 50, broke into the store and stole about $30,000 worth of merchandise.

Police arrested O'Keefe in the South End after the were asked to be on the lookout for a vehicle possibly involved in the burglary. Police found the vehicle on Melnea Cass Boulevard and arrested O'Keefe for motor vehicle violations and possession of drugs, He was later charged with the burglary.

O'Keefe will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Monday.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on December 16, 2023 / 3:39 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.