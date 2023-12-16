Suspect arrested in connection with Valentino store burglary

BOSTON - A Braintree man faces charges related to the burglary of the Valentino Store on Newbury Street in Boston.

Early Monday morning, Boston police say, Wayne O'Keefe, 50, broke into the store and stole about $30,000 worth of merchandise.

Police arrested O'Keefe in the South End after the were asked to be on the lookout for a vehicle possibly involved in the burglary. Police found the vehicle on Melnea Cass Boulevard and arrested O'Keefe for motor vehicle violations and possession of drugs, He was later charged with the burglary.

O'Keefe will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Monday.