Watertown shuts down 6 body works businesses after failing inspections

Six body works businesses in Watertown, Massachusetts have been shut down after failing city inspections under new rules and regulations.

According to suspension letters posted from the Watertown Health Department, Health Hall Bodywork and Spa and Sunrise Spa and Bodywork were among the six businesses shut down because they failed city inspections under the new ordinance aimed at better protecting residents, legitimate businesses and potential victims of human trafficking.

FBI assists in enforcement

Health officials say on Wednesday, six establishments were inspected by the Watertown Health Department, in coordination with the Watertown police, the Inspectional Services Division, Zoning and Code Enforcement, and the assistance of the FBI Human Trafficking Task Force.

Neighboring business were stunned when police, the feds and health officials showed up to the Sunrise Spa and bodyworks, shutting it down.

"All of a sudden I look outside and see this bunch of people and all of a sudden I see the FBI vest and I said wow what's going on," said Cassia Bucciero, owner of D'Ciro Hair Design.

Investigators say the operation was to make sure businesses were complying with updated standards to prevent human trafficking and keep neighbors safe.

"I think it's a good idea that they're checking all these businesses especially if rules are not being followed plus for the safety of everyone," said Bucciero.

Watertown Health Department officials say the reasons the businesses failed inspections were because several had no certification of occupancy, four establishments were being used as sleeping spaces or permanent homes and two establishments were using or storing sexual items.

Health officials say the closed businesses are not allowed to reopen until they meet the required rules and regulations and will continue to get inspected.