Water main break in Waltham, Massachusetts leaves car submerged and home's basement flooded

A serious water main break happened in Waltham, Massachusetts Sunday, sending water gushing onto Graymore Road and flooding at least one home's basement and submerging a car.

"The car was floating. The water was pouring all through here, through the sides, it was all purely flooded," said Angelo Manzi, whose mother-in-law lives in the home. "The car is completely totaled, basement, everything got flooded, HVAC, it all needs to be replaced, the damage was pretty extensive."

A car submerged on Graymore Road in Waltham, Massachusetts on October 19, 2025. CBS Boston

The break forced Waltham Water and Sewer to turn off the water to dozens of homes in the area most of the day as work crews worked feverishly to repair the break.

"At some point the fire department did come and when they came, the water that was gushing in was way more than what they actually could put out," said Manzi.

"We just got the water shut off, now we have to dig down and see what we got," said Thomas Hancock of Waltham Water and Sewer. "It just happens, hot and cold fluctuation."

Neighbor Jamie Tamburrini said this is not the first time a water main broke on this street.

"It's frustrating, it's happened multiple times," said Tamburrini. "There's no water in the home right now, so we're just going to be taking showers at a relative's house for now."

Manzi said the damage is extensive but he's also staying positive.

"I had just put over seven grand worth of gym equipment, ready to bulk up and bro, all gone," said Manzi. "Just taking it one step at a time. I know that this will get resolved. I'm not trying to exaggerate a situation, it was very, very bad. But I'm just glad my wife and my son are safe."

Water and sewer officials said customers in this area can expect to have the water turned on after they repair the break.