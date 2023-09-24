Watch: Mac Jones hits Pharaoh Brown for 58-yard catch-and-run TD vs. Jets

Patriots GameDay: New England offensive line is at full strength Sunday vs. Jets

BOSTON -- If you had New England tight end Pharaoh Brown on your touchdown Bingo card for Week 3, you're in great shape. The team's third tight end is now the owner of the biggest play of the season for the Patriots, giving New England a 10-0 lead over the New York Jets in the second quarter.

With the Pats up 3-0 in New Jersey, Mac Jones faked a handoff and quickly turned around to fire a pass to a wide open Brown downfield. The New York defense bit hard at that play fake, leaving Brown with a lot of open space to work with.

He took full advantage of it too, racing 58 yards down the field for the game's first -- and at the moment, only -- touchdown.

Longest play of the Patriots season goes to Pharaoh Brown for a 58-yard TD pic.twitter.com/4EcJC9ale1 — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 24, 2023

While Brown did most of the work, the 58-yard connection is the second-longest completion of Jones' career, after his 75-yard touchdown to Kendrick Bourne against the Dallas Cowboys during the quarterback's rookie season.

The 0-2 Patriots took their first lead of the season early against the Jets, and a quarter later came up with the team's biggest play of the year. Brown's touchdown was the third by a New England tight end this season, after New England had just two touchdowns by tight ends in 2022.