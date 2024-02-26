Watch Live: Judge expected to make key rulings in Karen Read murder trial

DEDHAM – Karen Read is expected back in court Monday for an important hearing in her murder trial. Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, in 2022.

Both the prosecution and defense teams asked the judge to delay the start of the trial, which is currently scheduled for March 12.

The judge could possibly rule on that request during the hearing in Dedham District Court.

The defense also filed a motion to dismisses the charges. Read's attorneys additionally filed a motion to sanction and disqualify the Norfolk District Attorney's office from the case over what they argue was prosecutorial misconduct.

Prosecutors accuse Read of hitting O'Keefe and leaving him to die in the snow during a winter storm in January 2022. Read's defense argues that she is being framed as part of a coverup.

Read has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Last week, prosecutors said in court documents that a sample recovered from a broken taillight was a match for O'Keefe's DNA. They also said the taillight is the same material as the one from Read's car.

In November, Read won an appeal before the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court that gave her access to phone records belonging to one of the people her lawyers said is actually responsible for O'Keefe's death.