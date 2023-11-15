Karen Read wins appeal from Supreme Judicial Court, gets access to some phone records

BOSTON - Karen Read has won an appeal before the state's highest court, granting her access to phone records of one of the people her lawyers said is actually responsible for the death of her boyfriend.

The justice from the Supreme Judicial Court gave Read access to the person's phone records but denied other requests.

Read is accused of hitting her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, with her car and leaving him to die in the snow. However, her lawyers argue one of the state's witnesses googled "how long to die in the cold" hours before O'Keefe's body was found outside a home in Canton.

Read has pleaded not guilty to murder charges. A trial date has been set for March 2024.