"Turtleboy" blogger Aiden Kearney indicted on new charges in Karen Read case, including harassing a witness

DEDHAM - Aiden Kearney, the Massachusetts blogger who goes by the name "Turtleboy," has been indicted on two new charges in connection with the Karen Read case.

A Norfolk County Grand Jury indicted Kearney Thursday on charges of harassing a witness and intercepting wire or oral communication from a woman. The woman is someone Kearney blogged about in his coverage of Read's case. Kearney pleaded not guilty on Friday.

Read is accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston Police officer John O'Keefe, with her car back in 2022. Read claims she's being framed as part of a cover up and Kearney has been an advocate for her.

Kearney is already facing separate charges for allegedly harassing several other witnesses in the Read case. He had been in custody since late December on charges that he assaulted an ex-girlfriend, which led to his bail being revoked. He was released on personal recognizance Friday.