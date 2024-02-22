DNA evidence links Karen Read's car to death of police officer, prosecutors say

Court documents in Karen Read case link DNA evidence to defendant's car

Court documents in Karen Read case link DNA evidence to defendant's car

Court documents in Karen Read case link DNA evidence to defendant's car

BOSTON - Prosecutors in the Karen Read case say that they have DNA evidence recovered from a broken tail light that implicates Read in the murder of police officer and boyfriend John O'Keefe.

In court documents, prosecutors said that DNA recovered from a broken tail light matches O'Keefe's and that the tail light is the same material from Karen Read's car.

They also found that broken tail light material in the victim's clothing.

Human hair on Read's car is still undergoing testing.

Read is accused of hitting O'Keefe with her SUV and leaving him to die in a blizzard in 2022. But Read says that she is being framed as part of a cover-up.

A trial in Read's case has been scheduled for March 12, 2024.