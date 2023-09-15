Karen Read in court for latest hearing in John O'Keefe murder case

DEDHAM - Karen Read, charged with killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, was in Norfolk Superior Court Friday for the latest hearing in her second-degree murder case.

O'Keefe's body was discovered in a pile of snow outside the Canton home of a fellow officer who hosted a gathering there in January of 2022. Prosecutors say Read hit him with her SUV. Read has alleged a coverup by state and local police in the case,

A large crowd gathered outside the courthouse Friday morning, wearing "Free Karen Read" shirts and holding signs. Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey released a statement last month on what he calls the "absolutely baseless" harassment of witnesses by those supporting Read.

People are wearing “Free Karen Read” shirts and holding signs outside the Norfolk County Superior Court, voicing their support for her ahead of a hearing at 9 a.m. @wbz pic.twitter.com/L7kPGABdKw — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) September 15, 2023

Stay with WBZ-TV, CBS News Boston and WBZ.com for more coverage.