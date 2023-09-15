Karen Read in court for latest hearing in John O'Keefe murder case

Watch CBS News
DEDHAM - Karen Read, charged with killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, was in Norfolk Superior Court Friday for the latest hearing in her second-degree murder case.

O'Keefe's body was discovered in a pile of snow outside the Canton home of a fellow officer who hosted a gathering there in January of 2022. Prosecutors say Read hit him with her SUV. Read has alleged a coverup by state and local police in the case,

A large crowd gathered outside the courthouse Friday morning, wearing "Free Karen Read" shirts and holding signs. Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey released a statement last month on what he calls the "absolutely baseless" harassment of witnesses by those supporting Read.

