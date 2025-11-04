2 men arrested in Harvard Medical School explosion, FBI Boston says

Two men from Massachusetts have been arrested in the explosion at Harvard Medical School last weekend, according to the FBI's Boston office.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. in Boston to provide details on the arrests. You can watch it live on CBS News Boston on the embedded video player when it starts.

Two people were seen running from the Goldenson Building on Longwood Ave. in Boston after an explosion was reported in a fourth floor hallway there just before 3 a.m. Saturday. No one was hurt.

Later Saturday night, Harvard police released photos of two masked suspects who they were hoping to identify.

Two people suspected in an intentional explosion at a Harvard Medical School building on Nov. 1, 2025. Harvard University

The Boston Fire Department's arson unit said the explosion appeared to have been intentional. Boston Police searched the building for additional devices but found nothing.

There's no word yet on a motive for the explosion. Harvard police said there was "no continued public safety threat."

The building was open for classes Monday. There were increased patrols on the medical school campus as a precaution. The building where the explosion happened is near Boston Children's Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more details are available.